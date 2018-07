(TVONE)

This new TVONE original movie “Down For Whatever” stars LeToya Luckett as Tracy, Calesha “Bre-Z” Murray (Empire) as Denise, Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) as Sonya and Hosea Chanchez (The Game) as Mike.

Down For Whatever premiers only on TV One this Sunday, July 22 at 8/7c.