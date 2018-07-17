Bye Beyotches! CVS Fires Two Employees For Calling Police On Black Woman Over Coupon

A CVS employee called the police on a Black customer for trying to use a coupon that he claimed was fraudulent pic.twitter.com/TcHRZEgNVW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 16, 2018

CVS Fires Employees Over Coupon Incident

So long #CVSCedric! The white CVS store employee who (shakingly) called police on a black woman using a coupon has been given the boot.

CVS Health confirmed that they’ve fired two employees at a Chicago-area store. The men, both managers, included Morry Matson, the man see on video calling the cops on Camilla Hudson for using a “fraudulent” coupon.

CVS has since apologized to Camilla and added that they do not tolerate discrimination.

CVS Statement on Chicago Store Incident pic.twitter.com/H4h3akdMzs — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) July 16, 2018

Bye beyotches!!!