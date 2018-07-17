Bye Beyotches! CVS Fires Two Employees For Calling Police On Black Woman Over Coupon
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
CVS Fires Employees Over Coupon Incident
So long #CVSCedric! The white CVS store employee who (shakingly) called police on a black woman using a coupon has been given the boot.
CVS Health confirmed that they’ve fired two employees at a Chicago-area store. The men, both managers, included Morry Matson, the man see on video calling the cops on Camilla Hudson for using a “fraudulent” coupon.
CVS has since apologized to Camilla and added that they do not tolerate discrimination.
Bye beyotches!!!