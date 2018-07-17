Barry Back! President Obama Gets At Trump For Lies And “Anti-Intellectualism” In Speech From South Africa
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jack Gruber-Pool/Getty Images
Barack Obama Speaks At Mandela Day In South Africa
President Barack Obama is in South African living the best life he possibly can despite the fact that all the work he did as a resident of The White House is being destroyed by a treasonous Cheeto.
Today, President Obama is giving a speech in South Africa at Mandela Day in his first major speech since leaving office. Per usual, he’s dropping jewels, telling jokes, and speaking truth to power.
Damn, we miss that man.