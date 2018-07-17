Congratulations: Isaiah Thomas And Wife Kayla Are Expecting A Precious Baby Girl

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
(L-R) Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Isaiah Thomas And Wife Kayla Jasmin Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas and his beautiful wife Kayla. The couple just revealed they are expecting their third child via Kayla’s Instagram.

More life 💛

A post shared by K A Y L A. T H O M A S. (@kayla_jasmin_) on

ISSA girl! The couple has two sons so this is perfect. And there’s a lot to celebrate this week because Isaiah just signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://ford.itsmarketing.net/2018/07/17/congratulations-isaiah-thomas-and-wife-kayla-are-expecting-a-precious-baby-girl/ Congratulations: Isaiah Thomas And Wife Kayla Are Expecting A Precious Baby Girl | FordEntMag

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus