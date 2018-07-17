Congratulations: Isaiah Thomas And Wife Kayla Are Expecting A Precious Baby Girl
Isaiah Thomas And Wife Kayla Jasmin Expecting Their Third Child
Congratulations are in order for NBA point guard Isaiah Thomas and his beautiful wife Kayla. The couple just revealed they are expecting their third child via Kayla’s Instagram.
ISSA girl! The couple has two sons so this is perfect. And there’s a lot to celebrate this week because Isaiah just signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.
