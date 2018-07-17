Who Needs #RHOA Checks??? Phaedra Parks Sells Her Buckhead Mansion For $950K

Phaedra Parks Sells Atlanta Home

NeNe Leakes isn’t the only one on RHOA who’s “very, very, rich.”

Phaedra Parks recently sold one of her homes in Atlanta’s ritzy Buckhead neighborhoods for nearly $1 million. The AJC reports that Phaedra sold one of her two homes for $950,000.

Described as a “semi-French Provincial-style mansion”, it was on sale last November for $1,195,0000 before the price was dropped to $1,050,000 by May. The closing price was settled at $950K after originally buying the home for $845K.

Phaedra’s old estate has four bedrooms and 4,453 square feet on two-thirds of an acre of land.

The AJC adds that Phaedra’s currently living in a much bigger home, one that’s 9,175 square feet and cost her $1.9 million.

The story comes after Phaedra slammed reports last summer that she was renting out her mansion for $10,556 a month.

“While you are away trifling people always try to play. I’m in #MarthasVineyard–Bih you can’t even spell #Massachusetts (in my @NickiMinaj voice) #Issalie”

Okay, girl.