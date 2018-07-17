Spotted: Uzo Aduba & Danielle Brooks Attend ‘OITNB’ Season 6 Q&A In Atlanta

- By Bossip Staff
Two stars of Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black” recently brought their black girl magic to Atlanta. Danielle Brooks a.k.a. Taystee and Uzo Aduba a.k.a. Suzanne took to ATL’s Landmark Midtown Arts Cinema for a Q&A about the show’s sixth season.

Both stars chatted with “Rickey Smiley Morning Show” co-host Head Krack…

and greeted fans.

In the new season of “Orange Is The New Black” the ladies of Litchfield have been torn apart, literally and figuratively, as they enter a new facility.

Will YOU start streaming OITNB Friday, July 27?

