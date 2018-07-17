Robbin’ Season: Here’s How An Instagrammer Posing As Reginae Carter Finessed A Whole Sew-In Weave
Fake Reginae Account Finesses Salon Service
Business owners and entrepreneurs beware! A fake IG account posing as Reginae was so convincing, the lil scammer behind it finessed a whole weave and sew-in service from an New Orleans area beautician.
An instagram account by the name of @colormenaenae with over 100K followers hit up the hairstylist, asking how much she would charge for her “cousin’s” sew-in and she replied “free”, believing it was Reginae. The young lady came through and got her hair done for $free.99, promising to advertise the shop’s coupons…
Reginae’s momma caught wind of what happened, and put the girl on blast. Hit the flip and swipe through to see the messages.
Yikes!! Well, at least the stylist is getting some kind of attention now…Hit the flip to see the young scammer’s fresh weave after finessing the service.
Where is her mama?!! She know she ain’t right!