Robbin’ Season: Here’s How An Instagrammer Posing As Reginae Carter Finessed A Whole Sew-In Weave

Fake Reginae Account Finesses Salon Service

Business owners and entrepreneurs beware! A fake IG account posing as Reginae was so convincing, the lil scammer behind it finessed a whole weave and sew-in service from an New Orleans area beautician.

An instagram account by the name of @colormenaenae with over 100K followers hit up the hairstylist, asking how much she would charge for her “cousin’s” sew-in and she replied “free”, believing it was Reginae. The young lady came through and got her hair done for $free.99, promising to advertise the shop’s coupons…

Reginae’s momma caught wind of what happened, and put the girl on blast. Hit the flip and swipe through to see the messages.