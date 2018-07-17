Quit Hatin’ Ho: Meek Mill’s “F***ing Awful” Judge Advised By Her Own Lawyer To Re-Try Original Case

Image via Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Lawyer For Meek Mill’s Judge Chides Her For Not Granting New Case

Meek Mill‘s hatin’ a$$ judge, Genece Brinkley, has been advised by her own damn lawyer to give the young bul a new trial and she’s dead set against it.

According to audio obtained by TMZ, Brinkley’s lawyer, Charles Peruto Jr., can’t understand why she just won’t get all of this foolishness behind her and grant Meek a new trial. To that we say, welcome to the club, Chuck.

Peruto is heard talking during an interview about Meek’s case and he describes Judge Brinkley as looking “f**king awful” for the way she’s handled this entire spectacle.

“That was hard to do, because defending this judge is now becoming (inaudible). Why doesn’t she just grant this f**king thing?”

This audio was supposed to be off the record, but Peruto says he’s told Brinkley this same thing to her face. But Brinkley “follows the letter of the law and handled this case the way she’s handled every case.”

Maybe she thinks she’s going to get a pat on the back from lady justice or something.