Fair Or Foul? Mandalay Bay Files Federal Lawsuit To Rebuff Liability For 1,000 Mass Shooting Victims
MGM Grand Sues Vegas Shooting Victims
Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Resorts is trying to protect their necks in a recently filed lawsuit.
The Mandalay Bay owner has filed a federal lawsuit over the tragic October 1st shooting, arguing to be protected under the “safety act” so the company can’t be held liable over the tragedy. Stephen Paddock, the mass murderer responsible for the attack, fired into a crowd of approximately 22,000 concertgoers from a Mandalay Bay suite. 58 people died and over 800 were injured.
According to Las Vegas Now, the company says under the post 9/11 law, it’s not liable for the deaths and injuries at the festival that night. In a 60-page complaint filed Friday in federal court by attorneys representing MGM Resorts International,Attorneys ask the court for a declaration that says, among other things, that “the Safety Act precludes any finding of liability against plaintiffs for any claim for injuries arising out of or related to Paddock’s mass attack” and that the “plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants”.
Twitter folks seem to be disgusted over the lawsuit.
Do you think this is fair or foul to the victims?