Fair Or Foul? Mandalay Bay Files Federal Lawsuit To Rebuff Liability For 1,000 Mass Shooting Victims

MGM Grand Sues Vegas Shooting Victims

Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Resorts is trying to protect their necks in a recently filed lawsuit.

The Mandalay Bay owner has filed a federal lawsuit over the tragic October 1st shooting, arguing to be protected under the “safety act” so the company can’t be held liable over the tragedy. Stephen Paddock, the mass murderer responsible for the attack, fired into a crowd of approximately 22,000 concertgoers from a Mandalay Bay suite. 58 people died and over 800 were injured.

According to Las Vegas Now, the company says under the post 9/11 law, it’s not liable for the deaths and injuries at the festival that night. In a 60-page complaint filed Friday in federal court by attorneys representing MGM Resorts International,Attorneys ask the court for a declaration that says, among other things, that “the Safety Act precludes any finding of liability against plaintiffs for any claim for injuries arising out of or related to Paddock’s mass attack” and that the “plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants”.

Twitter folks seem to be disgusted over the lawsuit.

The fact that the owners of the Mandalay Bay are suing the victims of the 2017 massacre is disgusting. This isn’t a pro gun vs gun control argument: this is a case where grossly rich elitist assholes are beating down on victims of a massacre instead of owning responsibility. — Christian Hanson (@chrishanson1994) July 17, 2018

Mandalay Bay's parent company MGM is suing the victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting in an attempt to dismiss the lawsuits against them. I understand the legal strategy but this makes them look terribly heartless. — Matthew Prewett (@matthewprewett) July 17, 2018

Do you think this is fair or foul to the victims?