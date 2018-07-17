Black Girl Magic: Sistah’s In Business Expo Takes Philly Featuring Vivica A. Fox

SIBEXPO is a multi-city small business expo created to celebrate the numerous achievements of entrepreneurial Women of Color! SIBEXPO hosted over 700 attendees at Temple University, for a day of inspiration.

SIBEXPO CEO and Founder, Aisha Taylor Issah and Image Elevators client Actress, Author and Entrepreneur, Vivica A. Fox beamed on the red carpet. Vivica A. Fox was all smiles as she signed copies of her new motivational memoir, Every Day I’m Hustling.