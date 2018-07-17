GTFOHWTBS: Trump Tries To Moonwalk Out Of Russia Election Tampering Comments
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Yesterday, Donald Trump disgraced himself and the country that he allegedly wants to make great again when he proffered himself to Russia HCIC (head comrade in charge) Vladimir Putin in front of the entire world.
Trump was essentially asked by the media to g-check Putin at a press conference over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and he opted instead to defend his vodka-scented idol.
“It should have been obvious” LMFAO! If you don’t get yo dumba$$…
This explanation is so absurd that #Wouldnt is trending on Twitter. Flip the page to peep.