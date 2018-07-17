GTFOHWTBS: Trump Tries To Moonwalk Out Of Russia Election Tampering Comments

Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Donald Trump Backtracks Off Russian Election Meddling Comments

Yesterday, Donald Trump disgraced himself and the country that he allegedly wants to make great again when he proffered himself to Russia HCIC (head comrade in charge) Vladimir Putin in front of the entire world.

Trump was essentially asked by the media to g-check Putin at a press conference over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and he opted instead to defend his vodka-scented idol.

BREAKING: President Trump claims he misspoke while discussing election meddling during news conference with Putin: "In a key sentence in my remarks, I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't.' … The sentence should've been: 'I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia'" pic.twitter.com/2bA9EionD1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 17, 2018

“It should have been obvious” LMFAO! If you don’t get yo dumba$$…

