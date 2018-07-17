New Music: Caleb Brown Previews New EP BROWN For Atlanta Tastemakers And Media

On Thursday, July 12th, a select group of tastemakers and Atlanta media were invited to experience BROWN, the upcoming fifth offering by Rostrum Records artist Caleb Brown. The five-track EP, executive produced by Sonny Digital, received rave reviews by all those in attendance and will be available for streaming across all platforms on Friday, July 20th.

“BROWN is the type of neck-breaking music you’d expect from Sonny Digital,” commented Bossip.com Associate Editor Jason Lee. “But Caleb’s ability to paint a picture over those beats is really refreshing.”

“Caleb’s new EP is jammin’ from front to back and has some of the most urgent sounding dynamic music I’ve heard from any young rapper recently,” adds Mitch Martin, BMI’s Senior Director of Creative.

Check out the video for the first single “Die A Legend” on the flip!