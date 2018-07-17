Any Day Now: The Bey Hive Thinks THIS Proves That Baby Carter #4 Is Bumpin’ In Bey’s Belly

For the stans…

Beyoncé Pregnancy Rumors Continue

Another day, another Beyoncé pregnancy rumor.

Baddie Bey’s Hive is buzzing at a fever pitch with rumors that Bey is secretly carrying baby #4. As previously reported fans think a video of Bey “On The Run” caressing and cradling her belly was a hint that another Carter seed is on the way.

Beyoncé is really pregnant again.. and she’s about to be a mother of 4 WOW pic.twitter.com/kxDobjuUQ4 — 💘 (@phuckmaraj) July 8, 2018

And now there’s ANOTHER video, this time one that shows her looking bloated in the belly area while performing in Paris.

WOAH!

People are more convinced than ever now that Bey’s going to drop the big news any day now.

Mind you, this is how Beyonce looks from the front.

Do YOU think she’s pregnant?

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 12, 2018 at 5:32am PDT

