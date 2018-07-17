Any Day Now: The Bey Hive Thinks THIS Proves That Baby Carter #4 Is Bumpin’ In Bey’s Belly
Beyoncé Pregnancy Rumors Continue
Another day, another Beyoncé pregnancy rumor.
Baddie Bey’s Hive is buzzing at a fever pitch with rumors that Bey is secretly carrying baby #4. As previously reported fans think a video of Bey “On The Run” caressing and cradling her belly was a hint that another Carter seed is on the way.
And now there’s ANOTHER video, this time one that shows her looking bloated in the belly area while performing in Paris.
WOAH!
People are more convinced than ever now that Bey’s going to drop the big news any day now.
Mind you, this is how Beyonce looks from the front.
Do YOU think she’s pregnant?
More maybe-baby bumpin’ Beyonce on the flip.
Other people think that Beyonce’s post standing next to the number four was clear confirmation that another Carter seed is on the way. Jay and Bey’s birthdays and their wedding date all fall on the 4th (of December, September and April respectively) so it would make sense for the couple to aim for baby #4. Right?
Some people think people are body shaming Bey.