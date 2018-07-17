Haters Ball: Jorja Smith Reveals Boyfriend Who Made Drake “Jaded”, Crunchy Sock Twitter Mourns

Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella/MAHMUD TURKIA/AFP/Getty Images

Jorja Smith Reveals Photo Of Her Boyfriend Who Isn’t Drake

Upon the release of Drake‘s new album Scorpion, people began to speculate that the song “Jaded” was about none other than ‘cross-the-pond cutie Jorja Smith. In the song, Sad God Drake laments that he couldn’t lock Jorja down and resorts to crying about it and pouring salt all over the man she chose instead:

Pretty little young thing (young thing)

Had a nigga convinced, got me too excited

Yeah, you played me, you played me, you played me

Lowdown, dirty, shameful, crazy

I need to know how the new nigga you got does the same thing

I do for a living but is way less wavy

How you even managin’ to keep straight faces

In all the pictures that I seen lately

B-b-b-but wait it gets worse.

You had potential, I coulda shaped it

You went and caved in (ooh yeah)

We coulda waited, I wasn’t rushin’, difference in ages

You’re old enough, but you’re still a baby

come hold me, console me A post shared by jmoney (@jorjasmith_) on Jul 17, 2018 at 1:08pm PDT

Suffice to say, the broke boys on Twitter are mourning the loss of someone they never had a shot at…

Sent a Dm Jorja Smith yesterday and now she wants to post a pic of her bf to the gram ..petty — Cole World (@JColeman_56) July 17, 2018

Flip the page to attend the Summer ’18 Haters Ball.