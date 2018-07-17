Haters Ball: Jorja Smith Reveals Boyfriend Who Made Drake “Jaded”, Crunchy Sock Twitter Mourns
Jorja Smith Reveals Photo Of Her Boyfriend Who Isn’t Drake
Upon the release of Drake‘s new album Scorpion, people began to speculate that the song “Jaded” was about none other than ‘cross-the-pond cutie Jorja Smith. In the song, Sad God Drake laments that he couldn’t lock Jorja down and resorts to crying about it and pouring salt all over the man she chose instead:
Pretty little young thing (young thing)
Had a nigga convinced, got me too excited
Yeah, you played me, you played me, you played me
Lowdown, dirty, shameful, crazy
I need to know how the new nigga you got does the same thing
I do for a living but is way less wavy
How you even managin’ to keep straight faces
In all the pictures that I seen lately
B-b-b-but wait it gets worse.
You had potential, I coulda shaped it
You went and caved in (ooh yeah)
We coulda waited, I wasn’t rushin’, difference in ages
You’re old enough, but you’re still a baby
Suffice to say, the broke boys on Twitter are mourning the loss of someone they never had a shot at…
