ISSA Runway Revolution: Sports Illustrated Brings Big Booties, Breastfeeding And Prosthetics To Miami Swim Week

- By Bossip Staff
Bikini model Mara Martin breastfeeds a baby on runway at Sports Illustrated's swimsuit show in Miami. The stunner was seen nursing the newborn during the show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach on July 15, 2018 .

Michele Eve/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Sports Illustrated Swim Week Shows Are Super Representative

Things done changed… for the better! Sports Illustrated’s Miami Swim Week runway shows were super representative and made hella headlines — thanks largely to the shots of model Mara Martin, who strolled the catwalk in a ‘kini while breastfeeding her baby.

2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit show at PARAISO during Miami Swim Week at The W Hotel South Beach on July 15, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Among the stunners spotted at the show were Olivia Culpo, Christie Brinkley, Camille Kostek, Anna de Paula. Brenna Huckaby

Michele Eve/Splash / SplashNews.com

The SI show also featured Brenna Huckaby walking the runway with a prosthetic leg.

Michele Eve/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Sports Illustrated history-making cover model Danielle Harrington also hit the runway.

Sports Illustrated Swim Search models walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit #SISwimSearch show during Paraiso at W South Beach on July 15, 2018 in Miami Beach, Fla.

Michele Eve/Splash / SplashNews.com

Diversity in all forms was represented.

Do you think that the brand should be applauded for showing women in all their complexity?

