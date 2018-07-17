ISSA Runway Revolution: Sports Illustrated Brings Big Booties, Breastfeeding And Prosthetics To Miami Swim Week

Sports Illustrated Swim Week Shows Are Super Representative

Things done changed… for the better! Sports Illustrated’s Miami Swim Week runway shows were super representative and made hella headlines — thanks largely to the shots of model Mara Martin, who strolled the catwalk in a ‘kini while breastfeeding her baby.

The SI show also featured Brenna Huckaby walking the runway with a prosthetic leg.

Sports Illustrated history-making cover model Danielle Harrington also hit the runway.

Diversity in all forms was represented.

Do you think that the brand should be applauded for showing women in all their complexity?