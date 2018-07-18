Exclusive: Former NBA Star Ben Gordon Shells Out $25K In Hush Money To Settle Landlord Beatdown Case

Ex-Pro Baller’s Alleged Victim Agrees To Drop Case After Five Figure Settlement

Former NBA baller Ben Gordon has settled a case accusing him of beating the brakes off of his ex-landlord and pulling a knife on him over a rent dispute.

An attorney for the one time Orlando Magic player filed a motion for dismissal late last month in his criminal case stemming from the alleged assault, which chared Gordon with misdemeanor battery, brandishing a weapon, making a criminal threat and carrying a knife or dagger in plain view, according to court records. In court docs, Gordon said his alleged victim agreed not to move forward with the case after he paid him $25,000.

Cops arrested the 35-year-old Gordon shortly after Thanksgiving last year, alleging that he ran down on his former landlord and demanded his security deposit back. When the landlord refused, cops said Gordon punched him in the face and the scared landlord agreed to give him some of the money back. But Gordon later returned to the alleged scene of the crime, this time armed with a knife, according to police.

A judge agreed to dismiss the charges on June 27 – despite objections from the L.A. City District Attorney, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP. We’ve reached out to Gordon’s lawyer for comment.

The athlete still is on the hook for another case where cops said he freaked out and pulled several fire alarms in his building when he got locked out of his apartment. He was charged with four misdemeanors, including falsely pulling fire alarms and resisting/delaying a police officer, and has pled not guilty.

Gordon, who played with the Chicago Bulls, the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons during his years in the NBA, made an estimated $80 million in his more than 10 years in professional sports.