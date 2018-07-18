Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into A Mental Health Treatment Facility Over Severe Depressive State

Michelle Williams Checks Herself Into Mental Health Facility

Michelle Williams has taken a major step toward ensuring her mental health and safety.

Michelle has previously been very open about her struggles with clinical depression and suicidal thoughts. Now, TMZ reports that the former Destiny’s Child songstress has checked herself into a mental health facility just outside Los Angeles. She has apparently been there for several days.

Michelle shared the below statement with her fans, letting it be known that she’s proud to fight for her life and her peace, and to bring awareness to this very real issue.

A post shared by Michelle Williams (@michellewilliams) on Jul 17, 2018 at 12:01pm PDT

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

We’re glad that Michelle was able to get the help she needed! Hopefully she’ll get back to herself soon.

Getty