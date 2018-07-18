Wakanda Forever: ‘Black Panther’s’ Shuri Getting Her Own Comic Book Series

#BlackSuperHeroMagic…

Shuri Getting Her Own Comic Books

Shuri, T’Challa’s sister in the Marvel Universe, is getting her own comic book. According to Bustle, Shuri’s standalone comic book will focus on Shuri’s journey as she leads Wakanda while T’Challa is lost in space.

The series will include artwork by Leonardo Romero and author Nnedi Okorafor.

“[Shuri is] an African young woman of genius level intelligence who is obsessed with technology and has traveled spiritually so far into the past that she’s seen Wakanda before it was Wakanda. The Ancestors call her Ancient Future. And she’s super ambitious. What do I love about her? Alllll that and more,” Okorafor told Bustle. “She’s a character in the Marvel Universe who really sings to me.”

💥Announcement: I'm writing Shuri. 🤓 "Black Panther's Sister Shuri Is Getting Her Own Comic Book Series & It's Happening So, So Soon" https://t.co/UkkQYGQci8 pic.twitter.com/bKximMptiD — Nnedi Okorafor, PhD (@Nnedi) July 17, 2018

