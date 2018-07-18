Tyrese Admits That He Was Dead Wrong For Starting That Painfully One-Sided Beef With The Rock

Tyrese Says He Regrets Starting Beef With The Rock

Tyrese has simmered down and the dust has finally settled on his fast fury toward Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson over his “Fast & Furious” spinoff flick. Now, the actor/singer/rapper is reflecting on the mental state that led him to try it with The Rock in the first place and admitting his wrongdoing in the matter.

Despite Dwayne pretty explicitly saying that he didn’t have time, patience, or concern for anything Tyrese was talking about, Tyrese seems to think that he and The Rock are going to have a powwow to settle the one-sided rift between them. As he told TMZ’s Van Lathan on ‘The Red Pill Podcast,’

“I have yet to talk to The Rock to this day, and we will have a conversation.”

Will they, though? Anywho, he blames his vitriol toward the A-lister on his desire to pipe up on behalf of a whole slew of folks (who we’re guessing also rely on the Fast movies for their annual checks), yet was the only one bold enough to lay all his misspelled emotions out publicly. That…plus psych meds.

“I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the franchise, but stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

Tyrese claims the pills had him ON ONE in the middle of his custody trial. Take a listen below:

(FF to the 22:44 Mark for talk on The Rock)

Tyrese puts a lot of blame on these psych meds, which is so strange because they are supposed to SUPPRESS this type of manic, frantic behavior. SMH. We hope he’s found a long-term balance now, and will be able to hold on to a healthy sense of reality!

