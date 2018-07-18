Go Bess Frenn: Tokyo Vanity’s New Bae Is The Rob Kardashian Robe Wearer In Blac Chyna’s Bed

Bye Tabius!!!

Tokyo Vanity Dating Ferrari Tru3

Everyone’s favorite virginal “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star has a new man in her life. Tokyo Vanity is revealing her new man after apparently splitting with her boo Tabius, who she was seen with on the show.

Tokyo’s now dating rapper Ferrari Tru3 and she clearly couldn’t be happier.

And if his name sounds familiar, it’s because Ferrari was involved in that superrrrr messy Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian breakup last summer. If you can remember, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him with Ferrari who was seen in that now infamous photo wearing a Versace robe-–that Rob claimed was his but Ferrari said he owned.

Rarri’s clearly moved on with Tokyo and hopefully, he’s with her for the right reasons. There were rumors that he would be joining the cast of LHHATL….

