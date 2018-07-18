Go Bess Frenn: Tokyo Vanity’s New Bae Is The Rob Kardashian Robe Wearer In Blac Chyna’s Bed

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Bye Tabius!!!

Tokyo Vanity Dating Ferrari Tru3

Everyone’s favorite virginal “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star has a new man in her life. Tokyo Vanity is revealing her new man after apparently splitting with her boo Tabius, who she was seen with on the show.

Tokyo’s now dating rapper Ferrari Tru3 and she clearly couldn’t be happier.

“You know im the man, im the man girl frannnnnn” – @ferraritru3

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on

And if his name sounds familiar, it’s because Ferrari was involved in that superrrrr messy Blac Chyna/Rob Kardashian breakup last summer. If you can remember, Rob accused Chyna of cheating on him with Ferrari who was seen in that now infamous photo wearing a Versace robe-–that Rob claimed was his but Ferrari said he owned.

Rarri’s clearly moved on with Tokyo and hopefully, he’s with her for the right reasons. There were rumors that he would be joining the cast of LHHATL….

Me being annoying as usual … Him fixing something on me as usual 😂

A post shared by VANITY MAFIA (@tokyoxvanity) on

More Tokyo and Ferrari on the flip.

Tokyo has a message for folks who wonder how she gets “beautiful men.”

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Coupled Up, Instagram, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus