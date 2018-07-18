Another New Concert Angle Shows Beyonce Looking Even More Pregnant Than Before And The Hive Is…DISTRAUGHT?!

Beyonce Looks More Pregnant Than Ever

The rumors have been running wild over the past couple of weeks: is Beyonce pregnant with baby number four? The evidence has been piling up but no more than last night as new angles from the OTRII concert popped up showing an ever-expanding Bey Belly. While this is great news for Bey and the Old Man, the Hive is distraught. Why? Because they’re terrified this might mean she’s going to start canceling tour dates as she gets more pregnant.

Wait Beyonce might be pregnant again? I know that’s the only way Jay Z can keep her from dragging his old ass on tour 😂 — Groovy Tony (@JvhnnyOG) July 18, 2018

This has lead to widespread panic from the Hive. Peep more speculation, freaking out and blues clues. Get it? Blues…because…nevermind.