Another New Concert Angle Shows Beyonce Looking Even More Pregnant Than Before And The Hive Is…DISTRAUGHT?!
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 13
❯
❮
Beyonce Looks More Pregnant Than Ever
The rumors have been running wild over the past couple of weeks: is Beyonce pregnant with baby number four? The evidence has been piling up but no more than last night as new angles from the OTRII concert popped up showing an ever-expanding Bey Belly. While this is great news for Bey and the Old Man, the Hive is distraught. Why? Because they’re terrified this might mean she’s going to start canceling tour dates as she gets more pregnant.
This has lead to widespread panic from the Hive. Peep more speculation, freaking out and blues clues. Get it? Blues…because…nevermind.