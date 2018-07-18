Miss Potato Head, Tho?! Twitter Still Can’t Get Over Tokyo Destroying Keely’s Soul At The #LHHATLReunion
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 14
❯
❮
Tokyo Destroys Keely
Where were you when America witnessed a murder on live TV? Because that’s exactly what happened Monday night when Tokyo lifted Keely’s soul from the earth in one of the most hilarious reads in LHHATL history. Tokyo ethered Keely something serious and only made us love her even more.
Peep what happened when Tokyo unleashed the dragon on Keely.