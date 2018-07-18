Level Up: Ciara Drops A New Single—But Is She Taking Shots At A Certain Dirty Sprite Sipper???

Hate it or love it?!

Ciara Drops “Level Up” Music Video

Remember when we told you that Ciara got “1, 2 Step” slammed for a relationship post where she encouraged women to “Level Up” and “walk in the spirit of a wife instead of a girlfriend.”

Well after clarifying that she can personally relate to “leveling up”…

CiCi’s dropped a new single by the SAME NAME. The song includes the lyrics; “Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better” which may or may NOT be a dig at her baby daddy Future and other F-boys she previously dated.

It also has a Baltimore club beat and features CiCi expertly executing 8-counts.

Whether or not CiCi’s sending some sanctified shade is beyond the point—-her C-Squad’s apparently singing her praises…

OMG! "Level Up" Is Everything!!! Ciara Is Back! The Verses and Chorus Are So Catchy. Radio Will Eat This Up Over The Summer! She Wants The World To DANCE! 🔥 — Level Up 7/18/18 (@Taylor_Payne_92) July 17, 2018

and her husband Russell Wilson is joining in too.

What do YOU think about CiCi’s single???

