Level Up: Ciara Drops A New Single—But Is She Taking Shots At A Certain Dirty Sprite Sipper???

Hate it or love it?!

Ciara Drops “Level Up” Music Video

Remember when we told you that Ciara got “1, 2 Step” slammed for a relationship post where she encouraged women to “Level Up” and “walk in the spirit of a wife instead of a girlfriend.”
Well after clarifying that she can personally relate to “leveling up”…

CiCi’s dropped a new single by the SAME NAME. The song includes the lyrics; “Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better” which may or may NOT be a dig at her baby daddy Future and other F-boys she previously dated.

It also has a Baltimore club beat and features CiCi expertly executing 8-counts.

Whether or not CiCi’s sending some sanctified shade is beyond the point—-her C-Squad’s apparently singing her praises…

and her husband Russell Wilson is joining in too.

What do YOU think about CiCi’s single???

More reactions to “Level Up” on the flip.

