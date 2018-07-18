Level Up: Ciara Drops A New Single—But Is She Taking Shots At A Certain Dirty Sprite Sipper???
Ciara Drops “Level Up” Music Video
Remember when we told you that Ciara got “1, 2 Step” slammed for a relationship post where she encouraged women to “Level Up” and “walk in the spirit of a wife instead of a girlfriend.”
Well after clarifying that she can personally relate to “leveling up”…
CiCi’s dropped a new single by the SAME NAME. The song includes the lyrics; “Thank God I never settled, this view is so much better” which may or may NOT be a dig at her baby daddy Future and other F-boys she previously dated.
It also has a Baltimore club beat and features CiCi expertly executing 8-counts.
Whether or not CiCi’s sending some sanctified shade is beyond the point—-her C-Squad’s apparently singing her praises…
and her husband Russell Wilson is joining in too.
What do YOU think about CiCi’s single???
More reactions to “Level Up” on the flip.