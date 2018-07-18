Proud Papa Preciousness: Lance Gross Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son, Lennon Lorin Gross
- By Bossip Staff
Lance Gross’ precious little family of three just became a party of four.
Lance and his wife Rebecca celebrated the birth of their baby boy, Lennon Lorin Gross on July 10th, but waited a week before giving fans a formal first glance at the little one. And what a cutie he is.
Too cute, right? Congrats to Lance and his wife, and their baby girl Berkely for becoming a big sister.
