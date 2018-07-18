Let’s Get Weird: Meet The Black Guy & Viral Paramore Fan…Who Has Two Bangin’ Lightsaber Fighting Girlfriends

Meet The Black Guy Singing With Paramore And His Interesting LIfe

Sometimes things go viral on the internet for one reason, but the person is way more interesting in real life!

A recent clip of a tall, muscular black guy going off on stage with Paramore has been shared tens of thousands of times on twitter and elsewhere. Folks relate to the visual of dude belting out decade old Paramore punk lyrics, while standing next to their amazed lead singer Hayley.

Cool if you’re black and listened to Paramore, right???

hayley was so flustered the entire time this man was on stage and honestly i don’t blame her pic.twitter.com/4b0dS5Ki1i — mackenzie (@macklynne_) July 14, 2018

What’s even more interesting is twitter found dude’s personal page. He has TWO banging chicks AND a million dollar lightsaber business. Yes, it’s weird. Hit the flip to see what else we found….