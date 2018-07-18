Let’s Get Weird: Meet The Black Guy & Viral Paramore Fan…Who Has Two Bangin’ Lightsaber Fighting Girlfriends
Meet The Black Guy Singing With Paramore And His Interesting LIfe
Sometimes things go viral on the internet for one reason, but the person is way more interesting in real life!
A recent clip of a tall, muscular black guy going off on stage with Paramore has been shared tens of thousands of times on twitter and elsewhere. Folks relate to the visual of dude belting out decade old Paramore punk lyrics, while standing next to their amazed lead singer Hayley.
Cool if you’re black and listened to Paramore, right???
What’s even more interesting is twitter found dude’s personal page. He has TWO banging chicks AND a million dollar lightsaber business. Yes, it’s weird. Hit the flip to see what else we found….
AMAZING NIGHT!!! I got to sing and dance with Hayley Williams. She personally called me up to the stage and I got to rock out with her to Misery Business. Rocked out with Jared Leto and Hayley Williams in the same week!!! "And god it just feels soooooooooooo goooood" #paramore #afterlaughter #afterlaughtertour #hayleywilliams #cynthiawoodsmitchellpavilion #miserybusiness #onstage #paramorerocks #weloveyouhayley #ultrasabers #rockandrollbaby
His name is Emoy Harris, and Hayley hand picked him to come on stage and sing “Misery Business”. He executed it like a G!
Here are Emory’s two sexy girlfriends.
Here they are modeling his lightsabers. Whew lord…the weirdos!
They enjoy Tank’s music too!
And they are raising a son.
His lightsaber company is doing numbers!
They REALLY love Paramore too.
And cars.