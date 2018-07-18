This Is Texas: Convicted Killer Christopher Young Executed Despite Victim’s Family Asking For Clemency

Christopher Young Executed

Texas has executed death row inmate Christopher Young, 34, on Tuesday, despite objections from the victim’s family.

According to CNN, at age 21, Young shot Hasmukh Patel, a 55-year-old store owner, during a robbery in November 2004. The Patel family supported clemency to spare Young’s life. Last week, Young’s request for clemency was rejected by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. His lawyers had filed legal challenges, arguing the fact their client was black played a role in the board’s decision to deny him clemency.

The victim’s son, Mitesh Patel, also had expressed disappointment in the board’s ruling, stating he felt Young was remorseful and his execution wouldn’t bring him closure. On Monday, Mitesh reportedly visited Young and says things got emotional for both of them. “I really do believe Chris Young today is not the person he was 14 years ago,” he said on Monday. “It’s really unfortunate that the board didn’t hear our request for clemency. I feel sadness for his family. They’re going to be walking down the same path my family has been on the last 14 years.”

Young’s final statement was: “l want to make sure the Patel family knows I love them like they love me. Make sure the kids in the world know I’m being executed and those kids I’ve been mentoring keep this fight going. I’m good, Warden.”

He was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Do you think race was a factor here in the denial of Young’s clemency? Many people believe that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice was wrong for following through.

Over many years working against the death penalty, I’ve often heard the argument that executions bring closure and justice to victims’ families. What about families who don’t want an execution? They are ignored by prosecutors, judges and politicians. Where’s the justice for them? — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) July 17, 2018

