Twerk The Slander Away: Iggy Azalea Klapped Her Kreamy Koala Kakes For The Gram & Won The Internet (AGAIN)

BROOOOOOOOO ON GOD ID DRINK IGGY BATH WATER pic.twitter.com/dvFON8qgXc — Jedi Master Mir🐍 (@TupacTrash) July 17, 2018

Iggy Azalea Klaps Her Way To Internet Redemption

Our favorite kangaroo kake-klapper Iggy Azalea was back at it again with the p-popping shenanigans. This time, on the gram where she displayed impressive twerk technique on the floor in yet another win for the formerly hated Pop-Rap flop.

at this point i’d risk it all for iggy pic.twitter.com/HTm3V070gb — Shamar (@ovoshamar) July 17, 2018

