Twerk The Slander Away: Iggy Azalea Klapped Her Kreamy Koala Kakes For The Gram & Won The Internet (AGAIN)
- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azalea Klaps Her Way To Internet Redemption
Our favorite kangaroo kake-klapper Iggy Azalea was back at it again with the p-popping shenanigans. This time, on the gram where she displayed impressive twerk technique on the floor in yet another win for the formerly hated Pop-Rap flop.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Iggy’s latest koala klaps on the flip.
Feature photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images