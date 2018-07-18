Twerk The Slander Away: Iggy Azalea Klapped Her Kreamy Koala Kakes For The Gram & Won The Internet (AGAIN)

- By Bossip Staff
Iggy Azalea Klaps Her Way To Internet Redemption

Our favorite kangaroo kake-klapper Iggy Azalea was back at it again with the p-popping shenanigans. This time, on the gram where she displayed impressive twerk technique on the floor in yet another win for the formerly hated Pop-Rap flop.

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Iggy’s latest koala klaps on the flip.

    Feature photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

