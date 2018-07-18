Fuzzy Braided Fiasco: The Petty Spurs Jazzy Jeffed Kawhi Leonard To Toronto & Sparked Hilarious Chaos

Kawhi Leonard "I wanna go to LA"

Gregg Popovich "Did you say Toronto? It sounded like you said Toronto."

Kawhi Leonard “no I sai-"

Gregg Popovich “Hope you like the cold" pic.twitter.com/WNKJLE6Sqq

