Get ready for a new fly and fabulous season of Moms on the Move, starring actress, and comedian, Tami Roman. With her hustle on a hundred, Tami, the boss -in-charge, walks Madamenoire through beautiful mom and daughter bonding moments over make-up, Bonnet Chronicle auditions, improv sessions, shopping trips, and so much more. Log on to Moms on the Move featuring Tami Roman, exclusively on Madamenoire, powered by McDonald’s.