Dayuuum! G Herbo’s Baby Mama Has So Much CAKE Stuffed In Her Pants, Folks Think It’s Fake

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Knifed Up? Ariana Fletcher Flaunts Her Juicy Fatty

G Herbo’s baby mama Ariana just celebrated her birthday in this spicy outfit, with all of her assets hanging out! Earlier this year she just popped out a baby, and her body is looking marvelous! But, is it too good to be true??? Folks are speculating she had work done.

Man @daretobevintage got me looking so good! 👅

There are tons of recent photos on page showing off her curves. Au naturale or nah?? Hit the flip to investigate…

Just out in MIAMI being great…

Just out in MIAMI being great…

Birthday 💙 Dress: @daretobevintage

Pocahontas 😊

    Ain’t no comparing me…

    ❤️

    💎 Hair: @kycheextensions @arrogant_tae123

    Strolling through LA w/ my chuncky baby. Shirt: @prettylittlething 🖤 Hair: @kycheextensions

    🍊 Outfit: @coalnterryvintage Hair: @kycheextensions @arrogant_tae123

    😘

    That popsicle everybody wanna lick in the summer vibes… 👅

    Wigs coming soon from @kycheextensions Color and install by @arrogant_tae123 Of course 🦄

