Wayment! Did Stevie J. And Faith Evans Just Get Married??
Stevie J and Faith Evans Stir Marriage Rumors, Joseline Reacts
Faith Evans and Stevie J have been linked romantically in the past, but did they decide to make is official? The two took to twitter to hint that they are sharing the same last name. Stevie declared his love for Faith in a tweet, but replaced her last name Evans, with his last name, Jordan.
She replied like this, with out a blink. Does this mean they’re married???
Congratulations to the Jordans, (we guess). Reactionary Joseline has already chimed in about the supposed newly wedded couple, hit the flip to see what she has to say (if you care).
Joseline tried to rain of Faith’s honeymoon by sharing this supposed message from Stevie, just a day ago…
We guess, he was ready to marry ANYBODY. Joseline also posted a message about the chidl support Stevie allegedly owes.