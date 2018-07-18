Wayment! Did Stevie J. And Faith Evans Just Get Married??

Stevie J and Faith Evans Stir Marriage Rumors, Joseline Reacts

Faith Evans and Stevie J have been linked romantically in the past, but did they decide to make is official? The two took to twitter to hint that they are sharing the same last name. Stevie declared his love for Faith in a tweet, but replaced her last name Evans, with his last name, Jordan.

I love you Faith Renee Jordan — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) July 18, 2018

She replied like this, with out a blink. Does this mean they’re married???

I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan — Faith Evans (@faithevans) July 18, 2018

Congratulations to the Jordans, (we guess). Reactionary Joseline has already chimed in about the supposed newly wedded couple, hit the flip to see what she has to say (if you care).