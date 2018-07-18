Wayment! Did Stevie J. And Faith Evans Just Get Married??

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 3

(Photo by Johnny Louis/FilmMagic)

Stevie J and Faith Evans Stir Marriage Rumors, Joseline Reacts

Faith Evans and Stevie J have been linked romantically in the past, but did they decide to make is official? The two took to twitter to hint that they are sharing the same last name. Stevie declared his love for Faith in a tweet, but replaced her last name Evans, with his last name, Jordan.

She replied like this, with out a blink. Does this mean they’re married???

Congratulations to the Jordans, (we guess). Reactionary Joseline has already chimed in about the supposed newly wedded couple, hit the flip to see what she has to say (if you care).

Joseline tried to rain of Faith’s honeymoon by sharing this supposed message from Stevie, just a day ago…

Happy honey moon 😂😂😂😂 Petty Wednesday

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

We guess, he was ready to marry ANYBODY. Joseline also posted a message about the chidl support Stevie allegedly owes.

A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on

 

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: Coupled Up, For Your Information, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus