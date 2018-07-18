Nasty Boy: Faith Evans Proudly Reveals That She Incomparably Ate Biggie Smalls’ Bed-Stuy Backside

Image via Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI

Faith Evans Reveals That She Ate Biggie’s Groceries

Today is hump day, but COTDAMN!

Fresh off the news that Faith Evans is now the wife of her deceased husband’s former producer, Stevie J, we get this booty brunch bombshell.

During her appearance on NORE’s Drink Champs podcast, Stevie’s new bride let loose some VERY unexpected freaky tea:

I’m really not joking lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/2ZkppCytig — unfriendly black hottie (@KC17__) July 17, 2018

Christopher Wallace, considered by many to be the greatest rapper ever, was getting his salad tossed. You’re just gonna have to be ok with that.