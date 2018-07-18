Play For Your Heart: Brittney Elena Is A Baller And Wild N’ Out Girl Who’s Spicing Up The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

Brittney Elena Is Bae

You know the internet meme about finding someone who can do both? Well, Brittney Elena is the epitome of that. She’s a baller who also has been out in LA doing her modeling thing for a minute. The results? Lots of love and exposure from Wild N’ Out to the BET celebrity bball game. She’s also out here destroying the internet.

So we decided to show you more pics of her and her game, bawdy and all that. Don’t say we never did anything for you.

That “Can you hurry up & take the picture?” face…😂

Day off means Pool day 🤗 Shorts: @champssports.womens @champssports

“Only begging that I’m doing is begging your pardon”💋

    I stopped making excuses and started executing ✨

    Dora all grown up 💕😂 Let’s go Explore🌎

    See what had happen was…

    🅱️

    “Nice for what” 🤷🏽‍♀️ #Nike

