Melyssa Ford Released, Walking With Assistance Of Walker After Hit-And-Run

Melyssa Ford Walking Again With Walker Assistance After Car Accident

Melyssa Ford has been released and sent home after suffering some serious injuries during a hit-and-run accident a few weeks back. The hostess was driving her her Jeep along Ventura highway in California last month, when she was clipped by an 18-wheeler — which kept driving. According to a source from The Jasmine Brand, Melyssa still has staples in her elbows and other severe cuts and bruises on her entire body. She’s walking with the assistance of a walker and will have to undergo therapy to fully recover.

Previously, we reported that Claudia Jordan had set up a GoFundMe to assist Melyssa with medical and regular bills while she healed, and so far they’ve raised over $20,000. According to the source, Ford does feel sad that more celebrity friend haven’t shared the link or contributed to help her during this trying time.

“Melyssa has been in this industry for years and I think she’s surprised that some of these celebs that she’s friends with, haven’t donated or shared the GoFundMe link. She’s such a giving person. It’s disheartening.”

Hopefully she reaches her goal and walks unassisted again. Get well soon!