On The Party Scene: Adrian Peterson, Terrell Owens And More Attend Retirement Bash For Antonio Cromartie [PHOTOS]

Antonio Cromartie Celebrates Retirement After 11 Years In The NFL

After 11 years in the NFL, Antonio Cromartie celebrated his retirement in Houston, Texas with a lavish party produced by Celebrity Event Planner, Courtney Ajinca. Ajinca completely transformed the venue, Chapman & Kirby into the “Hall of Cromartie”, which was a play on the NFL Hall of Fame!

“Terricka (Cromartie), gave me her vision for the ‘Hall of Cromartie’ and I took it and made it into an atmosphere that exudes masculinity and class,” Ajinca said of the event.

Ajinca created a custom black and gold football field throughout the venue that allowed the guests to feel as if they were sitting on the 50-yard line. The custom step and repeat was created to look like a trading card complete with Antonio’s autograph. Mannequins outfitted in authentic Antonio Cromartie jerseys lined the football field compete with custom helmets and cleats which represented each team that Cromartie played for in his 11-year career. At the front of the venue, a lounge was created for the comedy roast that took place. The backdrop for the lounge was created using video mapping which allowed the guests to feel as if they were sitting in the locker room for after game interviews. Aerialists clad in all white, entertained the guests as they performed their acts while suspended from the ceiling and custom black and gold Hall of Cromartie signs accented the space.

The focal piece of the evening was the gravity defying cake! Antonio Cromartie memorabilia was placed throughout the space to pay tribute to the talented athlete who left his mark on the game.