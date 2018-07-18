Exclusive: Did Jill Scott Just Violate A Court Order In Her Divorce By Calling Out Her Estranged Hubby At ATL Show?

Jill Scott & Mike Dobson In The Midst Of Messy Split

Does Jill Scott want that old thing back?

That’s what many are wondering after she shouted out a mystery man at a recent show in Atlanta – and the move may land her in contempt of court.

Scott told a crowd of some 5,000 fans July 7 at the Fox Theater that she was missing a lost lover.

“You lose space and time, and somehow you wake up and you get up knowing,” Scott told her fans at the show. “I did that, I lost someone and I hope he’s here.”

The crowd went wild and began chanting “Get him back!” before she launched into a tune where she sang about longing for a faraway man’s kisses, touch, and to make love.

Many people questioned whether she was referring to her estranged husband Mike Dobson, who works for the city of Atlanta and whom she has been separated for almost a year. However, if she did, she would have violated a court order barring her from speaking about Dobson publicly, or vice versa.

And BOSSIP can reveal that Scott’s outburst hasn’t gone unnoticed to Dobson’s legal team, who plan to warn Scott and her lawyers to cut it out.

We exclusively revealed that Scott filed for divorce from her husband of one year, citing irreconcilable differences and said that

Dobson has countersued the “A Long Walk” singer, challenging the validity of their prenuptial agreement and alleging that she bullied and intimidated him before and during their short union.