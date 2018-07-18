That’s Drawin’: Jay-Z Implies That Prejudice Lead Philadelphia Mayor To Evict Made In America From Long-Standing Location

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment/Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jay-Z Claps Back At Philly Mayor For Evicting Made In America

You on some s#!t, Patch.

Jay-Z is none-too-happy with Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney after it was announced that his A-List summer Festival, Made In America, will no longer be allowed to take place on the grounds that it has inhabited since 2012.

A spokesperson for the mayor says that this year will be the final year that MIA will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway according to The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“This is the last year MIA will be held on the Parkway,” Sarah Reyes, deputy communications director for the mayor’s office, said in a statement to the Inquirer and Daily News on Tuesday. “When the festival first started, it was intended to provide a unique attraction to the city on the otherwise quiet Labor Day weekend,” Reyes said in a statement. “Over the years, tourism has grown overall, and the need for an event of this scale at this location may no longer be necessary.”

Wait, now as much as we love Philadelphia, the mayor wants us to believe that its SO poppin’ on Labor Day that you don’t need Jay-Z, Beyoncé and their motley crew of famous friends to bring millions of dollars to the city?

You can’t sell us bulls#!t. We know the prices. -Jay-Z “The Ruler’s Back”

Publicity gangsta Hovi Hov took to the very same newspaper to voice his displeasure:

We are disappointed that the mayor of the city of Philadelphia would evict us from the heart of the city, through a media outlet, without a sit-down meeting, notice, dialogue, or proper communication. It signifies zero appreciation for what Made In America has built alongside the phenomenal citizens of this city. In fact, this administration immediately greeted us with a legal letter trying to stop the 2018 event. Since 2012, Made in America, one of the only minority-owned festivals, has had a positive $102.8 million economic impact to Philadelphia, and the festival has paid $3.4 million in rent to the city. Made in America employs more than 1,000 Philadelphians each day and 85 percent of our partners are Philadelphia-based companies.

Jay also let off some not-so-veiled shots about the mayor’s level of tolerance for people of color:

We consider this stance a failure on the mayor’s part. Is this an accurate representation of how he and his administration treat partners that economically benefit his city? Do they regularly reject minority-owned businesses that want to continue to thrive and grow alongside his city’s people?

We suggest you read Jay’s mayoral undressing in its entirety. This is undoubtedly one of his ninety-nine problems.