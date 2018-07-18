Breaking: Grand Jury Indicts Suspects In Bronx Teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s Brutal Slaying

Trinitarios Gang Members Accused Of Hacking 15-Year-Old Junior Guzman-Feliz To Death

All twelve of the suspects accused of brutally murdering teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz have been indicted for the crime, BOSSIP can reveal.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a Grand Jury has handed down an indictment in connection to the grisly June 20 slaying, which was caught on surveillance video.

All twelve suspects, who range in age from 18 to 29 years old, have been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon. And on Wednesday, five of the defendants – Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jose Muniz, Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia – were been officially indicted on charges of first-degree murder and intentional murder – which includes torture.

The men are facing life behind bars if they are convicted.

Bronx D.A. Darcel Clark said that the borough would no longer tolerate gang criminality.

“We will not tolerate violence by gangs on our streets,” Clark said in a statement. “I urge the community to continue to be a partner to save our youth.”

Prosecutors said the suspects, members of the “Los Sures” set of the Trinitarios, were out the night of Junior’s death looking to attack members of a rival set when they came upon their alleged victim, dragging him out of a corner store and hacking him to death on the sidewalk.

All of the men are being held without bail in protective custody in New York City’s notorious Riker’s Island jail.