Big(ot) Brother: Little Person JC Mounduix Drops N-Word AND F-Word In Racist And Homophobic “Explanation” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Image via Rebecca Harley – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Big Brother’s JC Mounduix Drops Racist And Homophobic Slurs

This guy has got to relax a little…

Big Brother cast member JC Mounduix lost his muthaf**kin mind on last night’s episode. According to TMZ, the diminutive troublemaker dropped a pair of the most offensive terms in the English language last night while allegedly trying to explain what “midget” means..

Thie show is literally TEEMING with racists. SMH.

Categories: Bolitics, In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus