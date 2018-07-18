Big(ot) Brother: Little Person JC Mounduix Drops N-Word AND F-Word In Racist And Homophobic “Explanation” [Video]

Image via Rebecca Harley – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Big Brother’s JC Mounduix Drops Racist And Homophobic Slurs

This guy has got to relax a little…

Big Brother cast member JC Mounduix lost his muthaf**kin mind on last night’s episode. According to TMZ, the diminutive troublemaker dropped a pair of the most offensive terms in the English language last night while allegedly trying to explain what “midget” means..

Thie show is literally TEEMING with racists. SMH.