Big(ot) Brother: Little Person JC Mounduix Drops N-Word AND F-Word In Racist And Homophobic “Explanation” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Rebecca Harley – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Big Brother’s JC Mounduix Drops Racist And Homophobic Slurs
This guy has got to relax a little…
Big Brother cast member JC Mounduix lost his muthaf**kin mind on last night’s episode. According to TMZ, the diminutive troublemaker dropped a pair of the most offensive terms in the English language last night while allegedly trying to explain what “midget” means..
Thie show is literally TEEMING with racists. SMH.