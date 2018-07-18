Is Plus-Size Banger Ashley Graham Toting A Tummy Full Of Mini-Model?

Ashley Graham Addresses Pregnancy Speculation

Ashley Graham has been killing runways, snagging up magazine features, and judging on America’s Next Top Model. But she’s also been married to hubby Justin Ervin for 8 years…so some have begun speculating that she may take a break from the model life for the mommy life.

One fan speculated as such with a video she posted feeling herself in a pink bikini yesterday.

The fan told her that she was looking good sporting her new baby bump…but Ashley quickly shut them down, letting it be known that any pudge the fan thought they saw was purely a lil extra fat that was already there.

Tell em, @ashleygraham. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 17, 2018 at 6:36am PDT

Welp, so much for that. Y’all have got to stop congratulating women on babies you aren’t 100% sure they’re carrying…

Splash/Getty