Exclusive: Woman Who Accused Usher Of Infecting Her With Herpes Blasts Singer For Victim Blaming & Trying To Get Her Case Tossed

Laura Helm Accused “Let It Burn” Singer Of Victim Blaming In Her Herpes Transmission Lawsuit Against Him

The woman who is suing Usher after accusing him of knowingly infecting her with herpes said the singer needed to stop victim blaming her and playing legal games to get her case dismissed.

Laura Helm said Usher has refused to take responsibility for infecting her with Herpes Simplex 2 and had the audacity to wrongly blame her and claimed that he didn’t have to tell her that he had the incurable virus.

“To put it bluntly, defendant is more egotistically interested in his own sexual satisfaction, rather than having any concern about the consequences he can, will and did inflict on others,” Helm said in new court docs. “The entirety of arguments defendant makes in his motion to dismiss are shallow attempts to divert responsibility away from defendant and lay all the blame upon plaintiff.”

Helm said Usher’s legal maneuvers are simply a tactic to delay her case against him and stop her from collecting evidence from him to prove that he did transmit the virus. Further, she said that it’s telling that nowhere in his legal paperwork does he back up his assertion that he is herpes free.

And the alleged victim also said that Usher’s claim that she knew the risks of sex with him doesn’t have a leg to stand on, because state law says that someone has to know there is actual danger in the first place in order to accept the risks.

Helm made the allegations in new court documents filed in the case last week and obtained by BOSSIP.

The singer and former radio employee sued Usher earlier this year for fraud, battery and infliction of emotional distress after she said Usher had sex with her twice last year despite being him afflicted with herpes. Usher has denied giving Helm the illness and claimed that she assumed the risk when she engaged with “casual, unprotected sex” with him, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Helm wants the judge to deny Usher’s motion to dismiss and wants the courts to force Usher to abide by her requests to collect evidence.

The case continues.