Too Cute! Jessica Dime Shares Precious Pic Of Her Newborn Baby Girl, Blessing Briel

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

VH1

Jessica Dime Shows Off Newborn Daughter

The one member of Love & Hip Hop folks seemed to actually feel didn’t get enough airtime this season, Jessica Dime, has been laying low and enjoying the Mommy life since giving birth to her baby girl back in April.

The reality star hadn’t shown off her brand new daughter with fiance Shawne Williams, or even shared her name with fans and followers…until now.

Jessica took to Instagram to hand out the first glimpse of her precious baby girl and reveal her name, Blessing Briel Williams…and what a cutie:

BLESSING BRIEL’ WILLIAMS 4/23/18

A post shared by Jessica Dime A.K.A Dimepiece (@iamdimepiece) on

Adorable, isn’t she? Congrats to Jessica and Shawne!!

Vh1/Instagram

Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus