Too Cute! Jessica Dime Shares Precious Pic Of Her Newborn Baby Girl, Blessing Briel

Jessica Dime Shows Off Newborn Daughter

The one member of Love & Hip Hop folks seemed to actually feel didn’t get enough airtime this season, Jessica Dime, has been laying low and enjoying the Mommy life since giving birth to her baby girl back in April.

The reality star hadn’t shown off her brand new daughter with fiance Shawne Williams, or even shared her name with fans and followers…until now.

Jessica took to Instagram to hand out the first glimpse of her precious baby girl and reveal her name, Blessing Briel Williams…and what a cutie:

Adorable, isn’t she? Congrats to Jessica and Shawne!!

Vh1/Instagram