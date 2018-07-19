And The Winner Is Hov: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Moonwalks Of Talk Of Relocating Made In America

Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Philadelphia Mayor Responds To Controversy Over Made In America

Yesterday we reported that Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney was looking to evict Jay-Z’s Made In America festival off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and into another location in the city. In response, Jay had some VERY pointed words for Mayor Kenney including an insinuation that the city wasn’t in support of minority owned business.

Well, that letter must have shaken the hell out of Mayor Kenney’s table because he held a press conference where he moonwalked off his position better than the King of Pop himself.

Damn, mayor Kenney looked like his one of his loved ones was tied up in a Brooklyn basement.