Hate It Or Love It? Chance The Rapper Releases 4 New Surprise Songs
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Josh Brasted/WireImage
Chance The Rapper Drops Four New Songs
Chance The Rapper was rumored to be releasing an album this week, but then he cancelled that, but then he went ahead and dropped four new joints anyway.
What do you think? Did Chance give you some new bops to record Instagram videos to?