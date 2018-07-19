More Swirl Saga: Is McClure Twins’ REAL Dad (Jeff Pestka) Telling Another Side, After Ami McClure Painted Him As A Deadbeat?
Alleged Jeff Petska Emails Leak, Contradicts Ami McClure’s Story
Yikes! Our interest in this story has fizzled, but we feel the need to follow through, and now we might have ALL sides.
The Mcclure Twins’ parental drama started when we previously posted racist tweets from Justin Mcclure, the man folks assumed was their biological pop. In response, Justin apologized and Ami had revealed that Justin wasn’t their dad (for the sake of telling their dating timeline) and all heck broke loose.
In her last video, Ami Mcclure described the twins’ estranged daddy as not being present, and says she had to escape their abusive situation for the sake of the children. Now, Jeff Pestka (pictured below) is speaking up. A fan (or hater) of the family claims they actually EMAILED Jeff and according to his responses he had no idea the twins were even on youtube or any of this was happening…
Hit the flip to see what Jeff has to say…
The anonymous email sender asked Jeff, “Are you the father?”.
His response was:
“Wow I never even (k)new about all this. She disappeared in 2015. Lied to the court when our divorce was final. Blocked all communication and moved from where I knew they were. Threatened to call the police and “make up whaevet (to) get you arrested” so I left it alone. Never knew about this other individual parading around as my children’s father.”
Assuming these emails are actually from Jeff, the poor guy says he and Ami lived together from 2009 until they filed for divorce. The twins were born via IVF, and he states he was there when Ami got her C-section — contrary to her video.
You can see the messages here, here, here and here.
Hey, good luck to them! We have no idea who is lying, but those kids sure are adorable.