More Swirl Saga: Is McClure Twins’ REAL Dad (Jeff Pestka) Telling Another Side, After Ami McClure Painted Him As A Deadbeat?

Alleged Jeff Petska Emails Leak, Contradicts Ami McClure’s Story

Yikes! Our interest in this story has fizzled, but we feel the need to follow through, and now we might have ALL sides.

The Mcclure Twins’ parental drama started when we previously posted racist tweets from Justin Mcclure, the man folks assumed was their biological pop. In response, Justin apologized and Ami had revealed that Justin wasn’t their dad (for the sake of telling their dating timeline) and all heck broke loose.

In her last video, Ami Mcclure described the twins’ estranged daddy as not being present, and says she had to escape their abusive situation for the sake of the children. Now, Jeff Pestka (pictured below) is speaking up. A fan (or hater) of the family claims they actually EMAILED Jeff and according to his responses he had no idea the twins were even on youtube or any of this was happening…

Oh, so this is the McClure Twins REAL dad? Ami’s ex husband. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/RRpdhfcSOF — Pusha Tee.💋 (@TeeSoPettyLike) July 14, 2018

