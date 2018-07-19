“Throw Me In The Ocean”: Michael B. Jordan’s Milky Mayo-y Boat Tour Is Causing Internet Hysteria

Michael B. Jordan’s Becky Boat Ride

Michael B. Jordan has become an internationally beloved sex symbol over the past few years, which means there’s always a microscope on who he’s dating. Throughout his career, there’s been a belief that he only has love for white women, which he has adamantly denied. The murmurs popped back up when pics of Bae Jordan on a boat in Italy with only white women hit the internet.

Michael B. Jordan just got on IG live justifying his love for white women. He said I love all “milk” including chocolate and vanilla. Fucking trash. — sistergirl👩🏾💅🏾 (@NeWWave_Female) July 18, 2018

Jordan took to Instagram Live to let the world know he likes milk of all colors: vanilla, chocolate, etc. This wasn’t enough for some…while others took to his defense. The whole fiasco split the internet in half. Peep the debates and fights. Pssst…let the man love who he wants. How about that?