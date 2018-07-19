KimBad Vibes: Kardashian Is Facing A Lawsuit Over The Design Of Her Perfume Bottle
Kim K Sued By Marketing Agency Over Vibes Perfume Design
One of Kim Kardashian’s many business ventures is being accused of trademark infringement.
According to reports from The Blast, Vibes marketing agency has filed a lawsuit against KKW Fragrance over the design of one of her perfume bottles. The Chicago-based company claims that Kim’s Vibes fragrance is packaged in a bottle that looks much too similar to their trademarked logo, which includes an iPhone-looking text bubble with the word “Vibes” inside of it.
The bottle in question is apart of Kim’s most recently released Kimoji fragrance line, which consists of three perfumes: Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Peach, and the aforementioned Kimoji Vibes.w
If you’d like to see the incident yourself, compare the agency’s logo to KKW’s newest perfume bottle below.
Joyful, irresistible and lively 💬 KIMOJI VIBES includes notes of watermelon, bergamot, juicy pineapple, apple blossom, peony petals, fresh jasmine, cedarwood, sunkissed amber and musk. #KIMOJIPERFUME is coming to the Pop-Up in @westfieldcenturycity on 07.14 and to KKWFRAGRANCE.COM on 07.17 #KKWFRAGRANCE
Vibes is seeking unspecified damages and also wants all unsold Vibes bottles destroyed.
According to reports from TMZ, the latest batch of Kimoji perfumes racked in $5 million within the first five minutes following its release–so it doesn’t look like there’s many unsold bottles to get rid of, anyway.
What do you think, are these two logos too close for comfort?