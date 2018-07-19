Happy Honeymoon: 20-Yr-Old Says Stevie J Knocked Her Up, Blasts Him For (Allegedly) Cheating On Faith With Women And Men

Newly Wedded Stevie J’s Alleged Baby Mama Blasts Him For Allegedly Cheating With Women And Men

This is taking an awkward turn…

Yesterday we reported that Stevie J. and Faith Evans jumped the broom in Vegas. Several witnesses at the ceremony revealed the longtime friends, who dating off and on recently did have a mini hotel room ceremony. Welp, what we are finding out today, is that Stevie J. is tied to ANOTHER woman who was allegedly present in Vegas when it all went down.

This young lady, who goes by @thebossputa_ on IG. is claiming she is pregnant with Stevie J’s baby and says he keeps denying it’s his seed. The 20-year-old posted photos of herself in Stevie’s house and also photos of him in bed to prove she’s telling the truth. She also cliams she was in Vegas yesterday, the same day Stevie’s wedding went down, but he refused to see her. Now, she’s telling Faith to watch her back, because Stevie like to dibble and dabble outside of his relationships with different men and women…

Lol I hope this time it’s a real marriage and since you getting married I hope faith can help you on some of those child support debts because YOUR ( our ) child will be here in October , and hunny I know this marriage is scam because you got all types of hoes living with you and @therealfaithevans you ain’t the only one hunny , it’s sad that your almost 50 & still getting played like a fiddle , u done got married to a man that got SEVERAL BABYMAMAS AND LIKE THE BOOTY , Yeah he dont want no pussy , biggie is turnin over in his grave you should be ashamed of yourself #steviej #leaveittostevie #ratface#mastersplinter #harmonyjordan

