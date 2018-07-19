“Blindspotting” Stars And Creators Daveed Diggs And Rafael Casal Talk About Oakland And Making A Spoken Word Movie

Right on the heels of “Sorry To Bother You” another film set in Oakland, made by Oakland creatives is coming to the big screen Friday! BOSSIP had a chance to see the film “Blindspotting” last month and we can definitely say it’s a very powerful picture that deals with NUMEROUS relevant issues including police shootings, gentrification, race, maturity and more. What makes the film unique is that Diggs and Casal (who are real-life best friends) are actors AND poets and they seamlessly inject the storyline with spoken word. Casal, who plays an incredibly complicated character named Miles, is on screen dad to probably the cutest kid we’ve ever seen. The picture is visual striking and made to spark conversation.

“Blindspotting” is in theatres July 20th.