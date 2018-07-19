Pure Comedy: Future Stars As A Sommelier In New StubHub Commercial [Video]

Future Takes His Talents From Music To The Restaurant Game

Future is obviously known for his music, but his latest venture isn’t music at all–but instead it’s a foray into acting for a light-hearted StubHub commercial.

The rapper stars in the spot as a sommelier, giving his customer advice on what to get a young lady for her birthday: “It’s Trish’s birthday. A fine lady like that, she deserve more than a ankle bracelet from the mall—like tickets to my sold-out show.”

Peep the commercial below.